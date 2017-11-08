It has been quite a while since we saw the bubbly actress of Bollywood Preity Zinta on the silver screen post her marriage with Gene Goodenough in February 2016. But thanks to social media, fans always get a peek into her luxurious life. Recently, the actress was seen enjoying her safari trip with her husband Gene Goodenough and her in-laws in South Africa.

Wearing a customised tee, Mrs Goodenough looked joyous while taking a walk into the wild watching cheetahs through her African safari. While exploring the wildlife, Preity clicked a picture with her husband and posted it on her Instagram page.

She wrote, "You know you are having the trip of a lifetime when you go for a walk and see 3 Cheetah's chilling on the dirt road ‍♀️ #SASafari #familyholiday #Magicaltrip #Wildcats."

Preity also shared a picture with the members of the JackalBerry lodge who helped her witness the nature like never before. She wrote, "A big thank you to this incredible lot for giving us the experience of a lifetime in the bush #Safari #Jackalberrylodge #Willie #Themba."

Preity, who surprised everyone with her secret wedding in Los Angeles, threw a grand reception party to introduce her husband Gene to her friends in Bollywood in March 2016.

On the work front, Preity is gearing up for her comeback in Bollywood with her upcoming film Bhaiyaji Superhit wherein she will be seen sharing space with the Bollywood's Hulk Sunny Deol. After her marriage, Preity thought of quitting Bollywood for good but it was her husband who pushed her to keep pursuing her career in the Hindi film industry. Her last film Ishq in Paris (2013) bombed at the box office.