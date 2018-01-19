Preity Zinta, who married boyfriend Gene Goodenough in 2016, is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child.

The rumour started doing the rounds after the actress was snapped outside a popular hangout place in the suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday (January 18).

In the pictures, Preity seemed to be hiding her baby bump with a black scarf. Dressed in a comfortable black printed dress, the gorgeous actress paired her look with a handbag, black glares and slippers. However, it was the scarf that has set fire to speculations on her pregnancy.

The dimpled beauty of Bollywood kept her marriage with her beau Gene Goodenough under tight wraps. The Veer Zara actress tied the knot with Gene in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016.

Preity and Gene give their fans serious relationship goals. Her Instagram page is filled with lovely pictures with her hubby as they explore the world together.

While nothing much is really known about the actress and Gene's affair, it was in a recent interaction with fans that she revealed she first met her husband in Santa Monica in Los Angeles and about dating for five years, they decided to get hitched.

In an earlier interview, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress had said that she is indeed fortunate to have Gene in her life as he pushes her to follow her dreams. She said, "For me, it is very simple, I am married, working and very happy. I am lucky that I am married to a person who actually pushed me into doing a movie. I thought I didn't want to do any more movies and I moved to the business side of life."