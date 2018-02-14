A leader of the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM) allegedly kicked a woman in her stomach who was four months into her pregnancy at Thamarassery in Kerala. The woman had to undergo a forced abortion after the assault.

The incident reportedly happened two weeks back when the woman tried to intervene in a fight that involved her husband and two local CPM activists.

The 30-year-old woman who witnessed her husband being assaulted tried to intervene in the tussle but was kicked in her stomach, following which, she fell to the ground and started bleeding, Times Now reported. She was taken to a local hospital soon, but it was too late. She underwent a forced abortion and lost her baby.

The mother of a 5-year-old son claimed that her family members were pressurized to keep the CPM leader's identity a secret. Her husband, Shibu reportedly said that he was threatened by the party members and was asked to withdraw the case filed.

"One person was registered after I complained to the Kodanjery and Thamarassery police. The main culprit in the case is still roaming free. These party goons are pressurizing me to withdraw the complaint after the incident and they have all the support of the party." Shibu was quoted by Times Now. They threatened to chop his legs off, he added.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Another CPM leader, who is allegedly involved in the crime, is still absconding. The family members of the woman have come out seeking action against the culprits. They staged a protest outside the local police station demanding justice.

30-year-old woman, who was 4 month pregnant, was allegedly stabbed by a local CPM leader due to which she had to forcefully abort due to bleeding as the main accused is still absconding pic.twitter.com/8IhWLZMl7J — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 14, 2018

"The local party workers are coming here daily, asking me to withdraw the complaint against Thamby," Shibu said referring to the CPM leader. "My decision is to fight the case till the end. I have decided to sit in front of the police station demanding justice," he was quoted as saying by Times Now.

However, the CPM claimed that their leaders were not involved in the incident.

[IBTIndia could not verify the report independently]