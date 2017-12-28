Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were recently seen together at the Christmas celebrations in Sandringham. While there was no bonding as such seen through the pictures shared, reports are suggesting that the two are getting along well.

But now, a questionable report is doing the rounds that claim that the two women decided to ditch Prince William and Harry for a night out and bonded over drinks. The Life & Style report, Gossip Cop claims is false, claims that the royal wife and fiancée snuck out of the Palace to bond.

According to the magazine's cover, Kate and Megan's girls' night out involved "champagne, gossiping about Harry, William and ex-boyfriends, and Meghan's wild bachelorette party plans." The cover image featured the women posing together but it is evident that it is photoshopped for the dubious story.

The magazine alleges Kate and Markle "have been enjoying under-the-radar nights out in London, where they can gossip about royal life and share secrets."

Suspicions rise when the tabloid claims that the sister-in-laws are "regulars at members-only Soho House." The name sounds familiar? This is the same popular celeb wine and dines spot where Harry and Markle were spotted in February this year. And yet there are no pictures of the duo entering or leaving the restaurant.

An insider is also quoted saying, "They've become super close and love their girls' nights out." While it is true that the duo has gotten closer, Gossip Cop debunks the story to clarify that it is not possible that the royals could "sneak away from the palace," with so much security in place.

Life & Style also claims that Meghan and Kate are going to have the Suits actress's bachelorette party "at Soho House because the queen won't find out what happens behind closed doors." But Gossip Cop claims that it is a "concocted tale."

Though the night out could be a rumour, Prince Harry recently told BBC Radio 4's Today that Meghan "really enjoyed" her first Christmas with the royals.

"It was fantastic. She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there," he said. The couple is set to get married on May 19, 2018.