Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was made official, rumours about Kate Middleton disliking the Suits actress have been making the headlines. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Middleton had made her peace with Markle, but it now appears that the Duchess of Cambridge is frustrated with the actress yet again.

Numerous reports are suggesting that Kate is unhappy about the media attention Markle is getting. A few days ago, it was reported that Kate was furious with Harry and Markle for stealing the limelight from her pregnancy; it seems that now Kate's frustration has shifted from the couple to Markle alone.

Also Read: Pregnant Kate Middleton 'bump-shamed' for being too thin

A new report by Celeb Dirty Laundry claims that Kate is "frustrated" with the American actress as she is out stealing the Duchess's spotlight. Not just that, the webloid also adds that Kate feels overshadowed by Markle's presence.

The report writes, Kate has "always been an image of beguiling grace, and has proven her worth on the red carpet. However, with Meghan Markle soon to wed brother-in-law Prince Harry, all gloves are off."

Apparently, Kate feels Markle has an advantage. The report writes that since Markle is used to the Hollywood glitz, she will be able to make a better image in the press once she joins the royal family.

"The bright, shining lights seem to gel with Meghan Markle – she knows how to pose for a camera and she knows how to work the media something which Kate Middleton is not always as good at." And this is reportedly a cause of concern for the Duchess. The gossip site quotes Daily Star and reports, "Kate Middleton knows that Meghan Markle will be a real royal threat the moment she officially becomes a member of the British royal family."

Are the soon-to-be sister-in-laws really at feud? A report by Gossip Cop suggests otherwise. The website, known to debunk wrong reporting, shares that no feud taking place between the two women.

Kate is busy with her third pregnancy whereas Markle is gearing up to spend Halloween with Harry this year.