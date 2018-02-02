For all those looking at a potential war between Kate Middleton and soon-to-be royal aka the Duchess of Cambridge's sister-in-law Meghan Markle, here are a few stunning updates from their relationship.

The first news from their lives comes from OK! The magazine claims Kate and Prince William have chosen Meghan Markle to be the godmother of their child. According to the outlet, the decision has got Prince Harry happy but the Queen is not pleased with the development.

Pregnant Kate, who is expected to deliver in April, has asked Meghan to don the role of the child's godmother.

Reported by Cafe Mom, a source states that Kate and William are so fond of Meghan that they've asked her to do them the honour. "[Kate] and Meghan get along so well already and Kate wants her to know how loved she is by the family. It's such a big honor -- and Harry was overjoyed by the gesture too!" the source explained.

Although the gesture is certainly a grand one, the Queen is upset with it. The 91-year-old feels that it was Kate's "hasty" decision given Harry and Meghan haven't married yet. But Kate feels that "it's entirely sentimental."

If these claims are true, this will be another royal tradition broken, courtesy Meghan. Previously, she was a part of the royal Christmas celebrations while Kate wasn't even allowed to participate during her courtship with Prince William.

Though the varied rules, Kate and Meghan are having each other's backs. Previously, it was rumoured that Kate is helping Meghan wrap her head around the sudden changes in the latter's life and now, celebrity stylist and designer Lucas Armitage told Daily Mail's Femail that Meghan opted to maintain low-key attire for a recent royal engagement with the aim of not stealing Kate's thunder.

A post shared by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (@katemiddletonnn) on Feb 1, 2018 at 11:15pm PST

Since the pregnant royal donned a gorgeous Grecian-style chiffon gown with crystal embellishments for her high profile visit to Scandinavia. The Duchess stepped out with her protruding pregnant tummy evidently seen in the attire to attend a gala dinner at Oslo's royal palace.

On the other hand, the former Suits actress resorted to a satin-lined blazer and £575 trousers. She paired it with a £196 Silk Crepe de Chine Boss bodysuit, when she attended the Endeavour Awards with Prince Harry.

A post shared by Preview Magazine (@previewph) on Feb 1, 2018 at 11:25pm PST

"She hasn't had her princess moment in an amazing gown, but then maybe she felt she didn't want to steal the thunder. Navigating royal etiquette is probably fairly hard so playing it safe is," he told Daily Mail.

Looking chic and sophisticated, we love how both made a stunning fashion statement in their own ways, without overshadowing each other. Now that's the kind of support we want!