Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol is all set to welcome her first child. The buzz is that the actress will tie the knot again on her baby shower.

Yes, you heard it right! But before coming to any conclusion, let's hear the truth. Esha will re-marry her husband Bharat Takhtani on her bridal shower celebration – isn't it adorable?

Esha confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror. Esha told the tabloid that when she married Bharat on June 29, 2012, her mother Hema Malini had flown in a priest from Tirupati and since he spoke only Tamil, none of her family or friends had understood anything.

"This time it's a Sindhi priest who speaks Hindi too, so my in-laws will at least understand what is being said," Esha said.

Thus, Esha's baby shower will be a grand affair and will be hosted by the Takhtanis. An extremely happy Esha talked about her equation with husband Bharat. She told Mirror: "Over the last five years, Bharat and I have become as thick as thieves."

"Since I'm pregnant, I'm prone to mood swings now but he's tolerated them and is extremely protective. He's also my best critic, encouraging me in everything I do. At the risk of sounding filmi, I'll say I wouldn't want to change anything, life's beautiful!" she added.

According to Mid-Day, Esha and Bharat will take three 'pheras' instead of seven on August 24 according to the Sindhi rituals. Her outfit for the celebration has been designed by Neeta Lulla.

She told the daily: "It's an asymmetrical Anarkali with multi-layers of red and pink tulle, crafted with gota, zardozi and sequin embroidery paired with a sharara, which will enable her to walk around freely."