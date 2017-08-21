The year 2017 has been bad for many celebrities with a number of their intimate pictures surfacing online, mostly from security breaches. Danielle Lloyd is the latest to fall prey to the nude photo leaks.

The British model, who is pregnant with her fourth child, has reported the violation recently, according to Metro. Her complaint comes after 33-year-old's iCloud was hacked.

The Sun reported that eight of her intimate photos were released online. Of the eight, six pictures feature Lloyd naked, and there is one in which she is seen wearing just a top. Others include her in a cut-out swimsuit and posing in the bath.

Danielle's representative told The Sun that she reported the distribution and violation of her private images to the police. A website that published her leaked pictures has been reportedly taken down.

"These images are from her private phone and are for private and personal usage only. Police are investigating how these images were taken from her private and personal iCloud – seemingly from a Jihad website who Danielle has been victim of and terrorised by for some time. We are currently taking steps to prosecute anybody that shares these online," the representative told the publication.

The soon-to-be mother again took to Twitter and retweeted a fan message. It read: "The people hacking and releasing pics are scum but those searching them out and spreading them are as bad, if not worse."

Lloyd joins the long list of celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Melanie Sykes, Corrie's Sally Lindsay, and Catherine Tyldesley to name a few.