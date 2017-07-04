Celina Jaitley, who has been enjoying her babymoon with husband in Dubai, had to cut short her vacation due to the sudden death of her father, VK Jaitley.

Celina's father breathed his last on July 2 after a prolonged illness and as soon as the model-actress was informed about it, she rushed to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to be with her family during the tough time and also be part of his last rites.

The 35-year-old actress, who is pregnant with twins yet again, is due in October. She is a mother to five-year-old twin sons Winston and Viraaj. In a recent interview with PTI, she had said that she and her husband Peter Haag were "initially shocked" to learn that she was expecting twins for the second time.

"The doctor was doing an ultrasound and Peter asked the doctor if it is twins this time too. The doctor said yes and we both were initially shocked. We were exhilarated because the first thing that came to our mind was that we are the chosen one. We are God fearing and we feel God chooses special people to be parents of multiple children," she had said.

Also, it was only a few weeks ago, when Celina posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a bikini. The picture had gone viral online.