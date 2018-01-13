If you are pregnant, you should always keep moving, experts would suggest. Exercising during pregnancy can help women to reduce back pain, batter body and beat fatigue. Even pregnant Khloe Kardashian thanks her fitness regime which helps her to stay healthy at this time. And, she has some tips for women.
The 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson, revealed what she does to keep herself and the baby healthy.
Taking to her website and app on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star listed eight exercises that she does as part of her pregnant workout regimen.
Khloe, who is six-month pregnant, starts warming up in the morning by doing 30-minutes on a stair climber. Then she does circuit training.
Among other exercises, she regularly does squatting while lifting dumbbells and push-ups. There are more. She also performs "lateral duck walk" with a resistance band, using battle ropes and doing a "bird-dog plank."
Speaking of which, she wrote: "This move is a game-changer for your core! You'll need two Waff Minis (or anything that creates instability). Place your knee on one with your opposing hand on the other and hold (and hold ... and hold ...) for 30 seconds. Take a few breaths, then do it again with the opposite knee and hand for another 30 seconds. Believe me, it's harder than it looks!"
Her fans seem to be curious as many took to social media to ask how Khloe keeps herself healthy throughout the pregnancy.
"I'm so lucky that I've been able to stay active during my pregnancy. If I'm not doing something, I just feel off, ya know? I can't beast out in the gym the way I could six months ago—and, let's get real, it'll be a few more months before I can again—but I'm definitely doing what I can," she wrote.
Watch to see how my workouts have changed for me and baby! ? https://t.co/UCCpipXSgi— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 12, 2018
✨Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place. My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last. It's ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don't let anybody else decide for you! We are no victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today's wisdom was yesterday's pain. Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery! I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I've ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I've been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I'm happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul ✨