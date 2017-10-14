Before an intense workout, it is very important that you have snacks. Having foods and fluids can help to maintain the blood glucose levels. On the other hand, working out on an empty stomach can make you feel weak and dizzy.

However, that doesn't mean one can grab anything they find before hitting the gym. Unhealthy snacking can be really harmful. It can lead to unwanted stomach cramps, bloating and fatigue. So, here are a few foods that you should avoid before workout:

Milk

Milk may be a must for a healthy diet, but you should keep the glass away before a workout. In fact, not only milk, it is better to avoid lactose-heavy dairy products like soft cheeses as well because it could lead to intestinal cramping while working out.

Beans and cruciferous vegetables

Beans are rich in protein and also have a high concentration of fibres but before you hit the gym, it is good to better to avoid it as it can cause gas, bloating and indigestion while you are working out.

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower are very healthy but their sulphur-containing compounds can cause gas and bloat in some people. So, it is better to avoid them as a pre-workout snack.

Aerated beverages

Aerated beverages like cola, soda and others are a strict no-no before hitting the gym. These can cause stomach problems such as bloating and cause discomfort during exercise. You should also avoid packaged fruit juices available in the market as they are high in fructose and is not easy to digest.

Desserts

You shouldn't have sugary deserts before working out. Not only does it bring in a lot of calories, it also gets tougher to burn them. Moreover, these sugars are loaded with carbs, which can mess with your blood sugar levels. It will first spike and then dip before your workout. The erratic spike and dip may lead to dizziness, fatigue, and exhaustion.

Fried foods

You should obviously avoid saturated fats and fried greasy foods such as fries, burgers, pakodas and samosa which are difficult to digest. It may make you feel uneasy while working out. Also, it can lead to bloating and cramps during your workout.