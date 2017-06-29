Pre-GST Sale: Top discount deals on the best smartphones
Pre-GST Sale: Top discount deals on the best smartphones

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is all set to make its debut on July 1 in India. Meanwhile, retailers of consumer electronic goods are rushing to clear stocks with pre-GST sale offers that bring massive discounts to buyers.

If you wish to make the most of the pre-GST sales, we have an exhaustive list of the best smartphones that are currently selling at up to 50 percent off on their MRP.

Lenovo Z2 Plus at 44% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 9,999; MRP: Rs. 19,999)

Lenovo Z2 Plus
Key features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Apple iPhone 7 – Black 32GB at 27% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 43,824; MRP: Rs. 60,000)

Apple iPhone 7
Key features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32/128/256GB ROM
  • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
  • 7MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • Water And Dust Resistance

Apple iPhone 5s at 38% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 16,699; MRP: Rs. 27,000)

Apple iPhone 5s
Key features

  • 4 inch Retina Display
  • A7 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M7 Motion Coprocessor Processor
  • 16 GB ROM
  • 8MP Rear Camera
  • 1.2MP Front Camera
  • 1560 mAh Li-Ion Battery

Apple iPhone 6s at 12% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 43,790; MRP: Rs.50, 000)

Apple iPhone 6s
  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 5MP Front Facing Camera Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 1715 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime at 26% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 14,490; MRP: Rs. 19,500)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Gionee A1 Black at 23% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 16,550; MRP: Rs. 21,499)

Gionee A1
Key features

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE 4
  • 010mAh battery with fast charging

Apple iPhone SE – Space Grey 1GB at 49% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 19,978; MRP: Rs. 39,000)

Apple iPhone SE
Key features

  • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

Motorola Moto X Force – Black 32GB at 40% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 20,999; MRP: Rs. 39,000)

Motorola Moto X Force
Key features

  • 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
  • 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
  • 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 32/64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE / 3G
  • 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging

LG G6 FullVision - Astro Black at 28% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 39,452; MRP: Rs. 55,000)

LG G6
Key features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
  • 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
  • Secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens
  • 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XA Dual at 27% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 13,949; MRP: Rs. 18,990)

Sony Xperia XA Dual
Key features

  • 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display
  • 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • 13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Dual SIM
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 2300 MAh Battery

Asus ZenFone 3 – Black at 26% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 16,992; MRP: Rs. 22,999)

Asus ZenFone 3
Key features

  • 5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display
  • 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • Hybrid Dual SIM
  • 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 4G
  • WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 3000 MAh Battery

LG V20 Titan Edition at 46% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 32,160; MRP: Rs. 60,000)

LG V20
Key features

  • 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
  • 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
  • 8MP secondary rear camer
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0