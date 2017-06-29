The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is all set to make its debut on July 1 in India. Meanwhile, retailers of consumer electronic goods are rushing to clear stocks with pre-GST sale offers that bring massive discounts to buyers.

If you wish to make the most of the pre-GST sales, we have an exhaustive list of the best smartphones that are currently selling at up to 50 percent off on their MRP.

Also Read: GST effect: Will mobile phones, TVs, computers and other consumer electronics become cheaper?

Lenovo Z2 Plus at 44% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 9,999; MRP: Rs. 19,999)

Key features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Apple iPhone 7 – Black 32GB at 27% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 43,824; MRP: Rs. 60,000)

Key features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM

32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Apple iPhone 5s at 38% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 16,699; MRP: Rs. 27,000)

Key features

4 inch Retina Display

A7 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M7 Motion Coprocessor Processor

16 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

1.2MP Front Camera

1560 mAh Li-Ion Battery

Apple iPhone 6s at 12% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 43,790; MRP: Rs.50, 000)

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime at 26% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 14,490; MRP: Rs. 19,500)

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

Expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3300mAh battery

Gionee A1 Black at 23% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 16,550; MRP: Rs. 21,499)

Key features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE 4

010mAh battery with fast charging

Apple iPhone SE – Space Grey 1GB at 49% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 19,978; MRP: Rs. 39,000)

Key features

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

Motorola Moto X Force – Black 32GB at 40% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 20,999; MRP: Rs. 39,000)

Key features

5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield

2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging

LG G6 FullVision - Astro Black at 28% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 39,452; MRP: Rs. 55,000)

Key features

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

Secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XA Dual at 27% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 13,949; MRP: Rs. 18,990)

Key features

5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display

1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Front Camera

Dual SIM

NFC

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

2300 MAh Battery

Asus ZenFone 3 – Black at 26% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 16,992; MRP: Rs. 22,999)

Key features

5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery

LG V20 Titan Edition at 46% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 32,160; MRP: Rs. 60,000)

Key features