The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is all set to make its debut on July 1 in India. Meanwhile, retailers of consumer electronic goods are rushing to clear stocks with pre-GST sale offers that bring massive discounts to buyers.
If you wish to make the most of the pre-GST sales, we have an exhaustive list of the best smartphones that are currently selling at up to 50 percent off on their MRP.
Also Read: GST effect: Will mobile phones, TVs, computers and other consumer electronics become cheaper?
Lenovo Z2 Plus at 44% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 9,999; MRP: Rs. 19,999)
Key features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone 7 – Black 32GB at 27% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 43,824; MRP: Rs. 60,000)
Key features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM
- 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Apple iPhone 5s at 38% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 16,699; MRP: Rs. 27,000)
Key features
- 4 inch Retina Display
- A7 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M7 Motion Coprocessor Processor
- 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- 1560 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Apple iPhone 6s at 12% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 43,790; MRP: Rs.50, 000)
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime at 26% off (Pre-GST price: Rs. 14,490; MRP: Rs. 19,500)
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Gionee A1 Black at 23% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 16,550; MRP: Rs. 21,499)
Key features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE 4
- 010mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone SE – Space Grey 1GB at 49% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 19,978; MRP: Rs. 39,000)
Key features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Motorola Moto X Force – Black 32GB at 40% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 20,999; MRP: Rs. 39,000)
Key features
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
LG G6 FullVision - Astro Black at 28% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 39,452; MRP: Rs. 55,000)
Key features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- Secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XA Dual at 27% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 13,949; MRP: Rs. 18,990)
Key features
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Edge-To-Edge Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2300 MAh Battery
Asus ZenFone 3 – Black at 26% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 16,992; MRP: Rs. 22,999)
Key features
- 5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
LG V20 Titan Edition at 46% off (Pre-GST sale: Rs. 32,160; MRP: Rs. 60,000)
Key features
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
- 8MP secondary rear camer
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0