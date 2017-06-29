Automakers in India are offering huge discounts ahead of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) implementation from July 1. Several car and two-wheeler makers have already announced a price cut and the latest to join the bandwagon is Kawasaki.

The Japanese motorcycle maker is offering a price cut of Rs 1 lakh on Ninja ZX-10RR and Ninja ZX-14R, reports Bikewale. The 2017 Ninja ZX-10RR was launched in March at Rs 21.9 lakh in India. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-14R was retailing for around Rs 16.9 lakh, ex-showroom Pune.

In addition, Kawasaki reportedly offers a discount of Rs 10,000 on all the bike models. Kawasaki dealers are also offering more discounts on demo motorcycles, the report adds.

Currently, bikes above 350cc engine attract a tax rate of 30.2 percent. With GST in effect from July 1, motorcycles with engines over 350cc will attract an additional cess of three percent. Except for Z250 and Ninja 300, all the bikes of Kawasaki come with over 350cc engine capacity. So, Kawasaki is passing on the price benefits to potential customers ahead of July 1.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki is also preparing to launch new bikes on July 7. Though the company is coy on the upcoming models, reports say that it will be BS-IV compliant version of Versys 1000. Kawasaki sold all the BS-III versions of Versys 1000 prior to the deadline on August 1.

The 2017 model is expected to get windscreen protector with two inches of tool-free adjustment option, gear position indicator and a single paint update – likely to be metallic spark black with red decals. The motorcycle will draw power from 1,043 cc four-cylinder engine that develops 116 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm.