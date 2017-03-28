Kamya Punjabi, who was close to late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, is set to release a short film, Hum Kuchh Keh Naa Sakey, online as a tribute to Pratyusha on her death anniversary.

The film was Pratyusha's last project before she ended her life and was shot a month and a half before the unfortunate day. The short film has Pratyusha in the lead. Though a work of fiction, the movie bears a striking resemblance to the actress' life wherein she dealt with heartbreak and depression.

"Though a work of fiction, it will seem quite similar to what Pratyusha must have gone through. She will be seen heartbroken, resorting to vices like drinking and smoking. As a narrator, I will interlink her reel and real lives, and question viewers on why people change in love and choose to remain silent sufferers. Pratyusha didn't use glycerine while shooting the emotional scenes. She too was nursing a heartbreak at that time," Kamya told the Times of India.

More surprisingly, Pratyusha's on-screen beau is named Rahul, much like her real life boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Talking about it, Kamya said: "It was Pratyusha's decision to name the character Rahul."

Kamya shared the promo of the film on her Instagram page and it will surely give fans of Pratyusha goosebumps. She captioned the video: "Miss you my chhotu #pratyushabanerjee #1stapril Https://youtu.be/Qz-GhMSqn5E thank you @neerushaa_nikhat for making this film... tum naa hoti toh yeh yaadien naa hoti...!!!"

On April 1 2016, Pratyusha was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at her apartment in suburban Goregaon. Although it has been revealed in the post-mortem report that it was a "clear case of suicide," many TV celebrities close to Pratyusha and her parents claimed the actress took her life due to the troubles she was facing with her beau Rahul. The case is still pending at the court and the blame game between Pratyusha's parents and Rahul made headlines until November last year.