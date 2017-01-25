Bigg Boss 4 Kannada is getting rave reviews from the audience. With the grand finale round the corner, Parameshwar Gundkal, the business head of Colors Kannada and the man behind the Sudeep-hosted show, has opened up about the success of the show, criticisms, parameters to decide a winner and more with International Business Times. Here are the excerpts:

Are you happy with the way people have received the show?

We are satisfied with the outcome. I think Bigg Boss 4 Kannada has met our as well as viewers' expectations. On a personal note, this has been the favourite among the four seasons for me. The show is all about getting the right mix of candidates. It is a gamble. Sometimes it works well but sometimes it would not. I think our choice of candidates had a good role in its success.

Generally, Bigg Boss is about conflicts, fights and controversies. This season went smooth except for a few incidents. Yet the show has enjoyed good TRPs. What do you think is the reason behind it?

One peculiar trait about the Kannada version is that there is no scope for vulgarity and more or less it has become a family show. Our objective is not to create controversies to garner TRPs. We design the tasks keeping this in mind. The team concentrates to capture the emotions of contestants when locked inside a house, disconnected from their families and from the world without mobile, newspaper, books or television. I promise you that we will have the same approach for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Why was Bigg Boss 4 Kannada extended by two weeks and was it a pre-planned move?

No. I think the decision to extend the show was taken on 6 January. If you have noticed, all our communications happened citing about the show ending as planned before. Honestly speaking, we cannot plan such moves well in advance. It only became possible because of our strong and committed team, which helped us to take the bold call in just about 24 hours.

We decided to extend the reality show for multiple reasons. Firstly, we wanted our new channel Colors Super to be in the limelight and one does not need a bigger show than Bigg Boss to do it. And the other major reason is that we had planned a few shows, which now required to be aired at 9 pm onwards on Colors Kannada.

Apparently, Bigg Boss 4 Kannada has revolved around Pratham.



Pratham has turned himself into a magnet. Seriously, it is not in our hands and only the inmates are responsible for the situation. Moreover, he played the game differently from others. The audience seem to have liked how a commoner took on the known celebs. But we have not been favourable to anybody.

To be continued...