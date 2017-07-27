Santhosh Pandit, the self-declared superstar in Malayalam, known for handling all the major departments except cinematography for his movies, doesn't fade away from headlines, thanks to the love and hatred he gets from the audience.

Though Pandit's name, of late, hasn't been in the limelight, the actor has suddenly hogged the headlines after he was mocked on the popular dance reality show D4 Junior Vs Senior aired on Malayalam entertainment channel Mazhavil Manorama. During the show, actress Prayaga Martin was given a task to identify a celebrity (Santhosh Pandit) based on the clues she gets from the judges -- Priyamani, Prasanna Sujit, Neerav Bavlecha and actor Roshan Mathew. When Prayaga asked if the person is handsome, Prasanna master answered "NO" and his comment has irked the netizens.

After being supported by many on the social media, Santhosh has also reacted to the comments made by the dance master and others who were part of the show. Calling Prasanna master as Hrithik Roshan and asking him not to be another Eloor George, Pandit stated that 'once dead, everyone will be called just a dead body.'

"Black colour is always considered as bad, unlucky, while white represents goodness. Criminals are always named in black list, not in white list. Hero will always be fair, while villains will be with dark complexion [translated from Malayalam]," he posted on his Facebook page.

There was a time when Santhosh Pandit used to receive flak from all the sections of the society for declaring himself a superstar with his "substandard" movies. But now, things have changed. Those who talk against Pandit gets trolled and attacked on social media clearly reflecting the huge fan base he enjoys these days.

After facing strong criticism from the netizens, Mazhavil Manorama has also removed the video from its official YouTube channel.

Many, including RJ Arun, who had earlier released an unplugged version of the actor's song, have come forward extending their support to Santhosh.

Vishnu M S: Your point regarding racism is 100% right but which cannot be applied for some group of people who consider everyone as human than colour discrimination.

Sanil Poulose Kachappilly: Santhosh bhai.... Achievement is the sweet revenge for haters... All the very best....