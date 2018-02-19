It has been barely three days since a Telugu Unicode character wreaked havoc by crashing iMessage, WhatsApp and other messenger apps on iPhones. And now, another but a same class of bug has emerged again to affect Twitter.

Several iPhone owners are reporting that their Twitter app is crashing randomly for no reason. On deeper investigation by tech-savvy users, it was uncovered that some mischief mongers had added the dreaded Telugu (South Indian language) character onto their screen-name on Twitter and started liking random Twitter handles. Once the iPhone Twitter app user received a 'like' notification on the screen, he/she would open Twitter which would lead to the crash.

Receiving the #Telugu word "జ్ఞా" is causing the apps-crashes on #iPhones, running iOS 11.2.5 — ? (@hanumakirun) February 15, 2018

This issue is faced by iPhones updated with latest iOS 11.2.5 and Apple is yet to release the bug-fix. Now that the Telugu Unicode is affecting Twitter, the company has its work cut out to fix the glitch as early as possible. With social media abuzz with the Unicode bug crashing iPhones, the negative publicity will hurt Apple's image.

Is there is a temporary solution to fix the Telugu Unicode bug?

Yes, there is a short-term solution but users are advised to be little cautious until Apple releases the bug-fix.

For now, iPhone users can try to uninstall the affected app and re-install it.

Also, some have suggested that iPhone users can try opening the Twitter app on an Android phone and see who the mischief-monger (with Telugu character in their screen-name) liked the post and block.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Telugu Unicode bug affecting iPhones:

This is not cool my twitter app keeps crashing ?



Will be back #cryptotwitter #CryptoWorld



✌?❤️? — Piece Of The Py (@PieceOfThePy) February 16, 2018

Yo, someone you follow probably posted the Telugu character lol You need to log into Twitter on a non Apple product, and find whoever posted it and then block them. That will stop the crashing — Tristen Heath (@TristenHeath) February 17, 2018

Whomstever is tweeting the iOS twitter crashing Unicode: thank you — trash panda praxis (@BlueSpaceCanary) February 12, 2018

This a developing story. Stay tuned.