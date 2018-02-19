Twitter app crashing on iPhones
It has been barely three days since a Telugu Unicode character wreaked havoc by crashing iMessage, WhatsApp and other messenger apps on iPhones. And now, another but a same class of bug has emerged again to affect Twitter.

Several iPhone owners are reporting that their Twitter app is crashing randomly for no reason. On deeper investigation by tech-savvy users, it was uncovered that some mischief mongers had added the dreaded Telugu (South Indian language) character onto their screen-name on Twitter and started liking random Twitter handles. Once the iPhone Twitter app user received a 'like' notification on the screen, he/she would open Twitter which would lead to the crash.

This issue is faced by iPhones updated with latest iOS 11.2.5 and Apple is yet to release the bug-fix. Now that the Telugu Unicode is affecting Twitter, the company has its work cut out to fix the glitch as early as possible. With social media abuzz with the Unicode bug crashing iPhones, the negative publicity will hurt Apple's image.

Is there is a temporary solution to fix the Telugu Unicode bug?

Yes, there is a short-term solution but users are advised to be little cautious until Apple releases the bug-fix.

For now, iPhone users can try to uninstall the affected app and re-install it.

Also, some have suggested that iPhone users can try opening the Twitter app on an Android phone and see who the mischief-monger (with Telugu character in their screen-name) liked the post and block.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Telugu Unicode bug affecting iPhones:

