Pranav Ratheesh — though the name might not ring a bell for many, his surname is a throwback to 80's and 90's Mollywood when the late actor Ratheesh ruled the industry.

Even after 14 years of his demise, the actor is still remembered for his roles as Mohan Thomas (Commissioner), CM Krishnadas (Rajavinte Makan), John Vincent (John Jaffer Janardhanan), Dr. Marcos (Nirnayam) and Anantharaman (Agnidevan), to name a few. Now, Pranav, his youngest son, who takes after his father's unmistakable eyes, is all set to enter Mollywood.

Watch Theeram trailer

The visual communication graduate will make his debut in Saheed Arafath's love-tale Theeram, scheduled to hit the screens on May 12. The movie's trailer, released on February 14, has already grabbed eyeballs. In his very first interview, Pranav opens up about his debut and a lot more to International Business Times, India.

Read the excerpts of the interview here:

International Business Times, India: Being a star kid, Kerala audience will be eagerly waiting for your movie. What made you pick Theeram for your debut?

Pranav: I am quite sure that only after the release of Theeram's trailer, the audience would have recognised me and know that I even exist. That means, I was not considered a 'star kid ' and grew up like any other kid. Though I was interested in movies, I wasn't serious nor made an attempt to get into the industry. However, I was convinced with the subject of Theeram and the way director Arafath narrated it to me impressed me to take up this as my first movie. Nevertheless, I would like to look at every movie as my maiden project.

IBT: Tell me about your work experience with Theeram team

Pranav: I realised only now that acting is not an easy task and is totally different to what I had thought it would be. The team could have treated me like a star kid, but that's not what I wanted and it wouldn't have helped me in learning anything. We worked as a team of friends, and I even used to fight like cat and dog with the director at the shooting location. Overall, it was a great learning experience for me.

IBT: Growing up watching your father's movies, did you ever dream of becoming an actor? Did he ever suggest cinema as a career for you?

Pranav: Honestly, I didn't watch a lot of movies as a kid. It was all fun and frolic in the family. I started watching his movies after a certain age, and that's when I realised who he is, but by then he was gone. He had never asked me to try my luck in cinema. Instead I was allowed to do whatever I like.

IBT: Do you have any prior experience in acting?

Pranav: Apart from helping few friends in their projects, I haven't acted before. Now, I am learning and started liking it already.

IBT: Your siblings are also in cinema. What was their response when you decided to do Theeram?

Pranav: They didn't express their excitment or confusion, but I'm quite sure there must be something running in their mind as I am the most calm one among four of us.

IBT: What about the support from celebrities in film industry?

Pranav: Many of my father's friends always check on us, and they said the trailer have impressed them.

IBT: Parvathy and Padmaraj have always waxed about the support of Suresh Gopi and Suresh Kumar for your family. How did they respond when you chose acting as your profession?

Pranav: I still remember Suresh Kumar uncle's reaction when I told him about the project. He asked "Da nee confident aano?" (are you confident?) and Suresh Gopi uncle had also once asked me if I was interested in movies. Both of them have always been the greatest wall of support for us.

IBT: The trailer has been well-received. What kind of responses are you getting from the audience? What are your expectations for the movie?

Pranav: You said it right. I think the effort of the entire cast and crew has been paid off well so far as I have been receiving a lot of positive feedback from many people. I hope it will be the same after the movie's release.

IBT: Could you tell us about your role in Theeram?

Pranav: Theeram is a simple love story based in Alappuzha. I play the role of an auto driver Ali, who works at night and Maria Yohannan's character Suhara is my love interest. It will be a realistic story with a raw making by Saheed Arafath.