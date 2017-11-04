Keralites are eagerly waiting to know if Pranav Mohanlal will live up to his father's image of a talented and versatile actor with his debutant movie. The star kid's upcoming flick Aadhi is already among the much-awaited movies of the year.

On Saturday, November 4, film's director Jeethu Joseph shared a poster revealing the first look of Pranav. In the poster, the 27-year-old is seen smiling in a black t-shirt and khaki pants while standing on top of a building.

While sharing the poster, the filmmaker said he is hoping Aadhi to be a good entertainer for the audience. He also said that the movie is currently in its final schedule shooting in Hyderabad.

Though much is not known about Aadhi yet, it is said Pranav would be performing many stunt sequences in the thriller. Earlier, Mohanlal had revealed that the youngster was learning parkour (training discipline using movement that developed from military obstacle course training) for his character.

Meanwhile, recent reports had it that Pranav was injured during the shooting of an action scene. His finger was said to have been bruised following which he was advised two days of rest.

Aadhi's cast includes Aditi Ravi, Anusree, Siddique, Sharafudheen, Siju Wilson, Lena and Tony Luke in significant roles. The movie is the production venture of Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas and will be distributed by Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments.

Here's the first-look poster of Aadhi movie:

Check out Pranav's photos from Aadhi shooting location here:

