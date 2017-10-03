Prakash Raj has come under attack from a section of netizens for slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The versatile actor targeted the BJP leaders at the 11th state meet of the Democratic Youth Federation of India on Monday, 2 October.

What did Prakash Raj say?

In his politically-charged speech, Prakash Raj expressed his anguish on the people who celebrated the death of his dear friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh. "It is not important who killed Gauri, but what worries me is the sight of people celebrating her death and spreading hatred," he said.

"Some of these people who celebrated her murder are being followed by our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) on Twitter. And we have a PM whose eyes have remain closed on this," he added.

Taking on Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Raj said: "In Uttar Pradesh, I don't know whether we have a Chief Minister or a priest from a temple. I have five National Awards and I think I should give them to him as I feel they are better actors than me."

"Am I a fool? Do you think people are fools? I can differentiate between truth and acting. I am a versatile actor and can see when you try to act. Please do not try to be a bigger actor than me," Prakash Raj mocked the BJP leaders.

He ended on the note that time has come for pointing out the truth and that people should not fear such forces. "They are not powerful. Our weakness has given them strength," he concludes.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj has clarified that he is not going to give back his awards. "I am not such a fool to give back the National Awards which has been given to me for my body of work and which I am very proud of," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

However, his comments have not gone down well with the fans of the BJP and Narendra Modi. They have strongly condemned his words and trolled him on Twitter. Some of the Twitter reactions can be read below:

