Actor Prakash Raj has issued a legal notice to Pratap Simha, the BJP MP from Mysuru, for trolling him on social media platforms, and also slammed him for deleting the allegedly derogatory posts.

Prakash Raj has been constantly taking digs at the BJP-led Central government ever since the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Journalist-turned-politician Pratap Simha reacted to that by criticising him, saying he was running behind a dancer when his son died.

"Being sad due to son's death, having left your wife and ran after a dancer, do you Mr. Raj have any right/legitimacy/worthiness to say anything to Yogi-Modi, [sic]" Pratap Simha had posted on Twitter.

Irked by his comment, Prakash Raj has sent a legal notice to Pratap Simha. "When an elected MP also resorts to trolling, a legal notice sends out a strong message to people who troll. I want to make it clear that in this country, we can't take this unhealthy trend of trying to stop voices and abuse dissent. My act should empower every citizen and reinforce the fact that they have the freedom to express, and no one has the power to stop them," Prakash told reporters recently.

The news about his legal notice created a lot of buzz, post which Pratap Simha deleted the tweet. Prakash Raj‏ then took to Twitter to mock him, and wrote: "You can delete your abusive troll tweets n posts.. can you delete it from people's memory ... #justasking [sic]."

He went to add: "Dear MP, Behind that brace of yours ..you are showing ....against a legal notice slapped on you by a citizen...... do you think..people are not watching and AWARE.... that you were busy the whole day today ...changing ur dp..... deleting your past trolls you did ..on your own party leaders ... #justasking... please note: since u have deleted them.... if u need them for future reference please feel free to contact me. [sic]"