Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Padmavati has been facing the wrath of the protesters ever since its announcement. Apart from Kshatriya community, several political leaders have also raised their voices against the depiction of history in the magnum opus. However, actor Prakash Raj, who has always questioned the ways of tackling situations of the working government, has put forward a yet another valid question in front of them.

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to post a note asking about the intentions of the people who are responsible for creating chaos in the country over a film's release on the pretext of one's own speculations.

"To whomsoever it may concern..

On the pretext on ones own speculations You are free to attack a film set and slap a filmmaker..burn down the sets..form your own committee to censor the film..threaten the release and stop it.. what do you call such intentions... who is responsible for creating such atmosphere. #justasking," Raj wrote.

Isn’t to threaten,to silence is going back to Stone Age.....but to question,to debate is a vibrant society for the future... #justasking pic.twitter.com/mA15XBlDfw — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 6, 2017

His statement came after Union Minister Uma Bharti and Giriraj Singh expressed their respective opinions on the film.

While Uma Bharti, in her open letter, decided to take a firm stand on Indian woman's pride - past, present or future, Giriraj Singh, on the other hand, challenged director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make films on other religion.

"Why not form a committee with historians, the filmmaker, the protesters and the censor board and take a decision?" Uma Bharti tweeted in Hindi.

Read her open letter in Hindi in her other tweet here.

"Does Sanjay Bhansali or anyone else have guts to make films on other religions or comment upon them? They make films on Hindu gurus, gods and warriors. We won't tolerate this anymore," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

Recently, a bandh was observed on November 3 by people from all walks of life in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan to protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Padmavati over its potential depiction of history.

Normal life came to a standstill when hundreds of people hit the streets of Chittorgarh carrying saffron flags and banners on Friday afternoon. They gathered to raise their voice against the makers of Padmavati and the screening of the film in theatres.

Even the BJP demanded a halt in the release of the film but the Election Commission (EC) has refused to give green signal to their demands. Instead, the EC has sought a report from the poll panel on the issues the Rajput representatives have with the depiction of their culture and history

in the film.

Padmavati, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is scheduled to release on December 1.