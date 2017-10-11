Prakash Raj was honoured with 'Shivarama Karanth Huttura Prashasti' Award on Tuesday, October 10, in Udupi, despite facing opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-wing groups.

The BJP and saffron outfits had protested against the award being given to Prakash Raj, who had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently over his silence on the assassination of scribe Gauri Lankesh.

The award is given by the Kotatattu gram panchatyat in Kota which has its members supported by the BJP. "I feel like visiting my grandfather's place and I am a grandson of Shivaram Karanth. I am not to be blamed for my outspoken quality as I am influenced by the likes of Karanth, Lankesh and Tejaswi," the Economic Times quoted the actor as saying.

"It is not a question of fighting to support the Left, the Right or whichever political party. We need to raise over voice for our sake and for our children, for a society and ambience where there is freedom of speech, where people with different opinions should not be threatened," he added.

However, Prakash Rai refused to comment on the BJP and right-wing groups' opposition. He feels that everyone has the right to protest and he has no objection to it. He also sent out a message that personal attacks would not prevent him from expressing his concern about the society.

Prakash Raj had recently expressed his anguish over people celebrating the death of his dear friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh. "It is not important who killed Gauri, but what worries me is the sight of people celebrating her death and spreading hatred," he had said.

"Some of these people who celebrated her murder are being followed by our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) on Twitter. And we have a PM whose eyes have remain closed on this," he added.

Taking on Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Raj had said: "In Uttar Pradesh, I don't know whether we have a Chief Minister or a priest from a temple. I have five National Awards and I think I should give them to him as I feel they are better actors than me."

"Am I a fool? Do you think people are fools? I can differentiate between truth and acting. I am a versatile actor and can see when you try to act. Please do not try to be a bigger actor than me," he added.