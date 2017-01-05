Good words for Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party continues to pour in as multifaceted actor Prakash Raj has now praised the latest Kannada film. He took Twitter to appreciate the flick, which was released last Friday, December 30.

"Thank u team #kirkparty @rakshitshetty for continuing the trend of adding meaning n freshness to Kannada cinema. Proud of u all. Cheers," he tweeted. His words are expected to boost the collection of the movie, which is already doing good business. It may be recalled that he had praised Rakshit's previous film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and acquired the remake rights of the flick.

The movie has opened to highly positive reviews, with critics giving an average rating of four out of five. The well-written story backed by stupendous performance by Rakshit Shetty and other artistes have been appreciated. B Ajaneesh Loknath's music is one of the highlights of the movie.

Many celebrities from other film industies have expressed their interest in watching Kirik Party. Notably among them are Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and Malayalam star Nivin Pauly.

The movie is made on a moderate budget and has earned over Rs 6 crore at the box office in the opening weekend itself. Kirik Party is predicted to collect about Rs 10 crore in the first week, which is a very good number for a Rakshit Shetty film.

The good word-of-mouth is expected to work wonders at the box office for the film. Meanwhile, Kirik Party is set to release in other parts of the country as well. This week, the movie will see the light of the day in Chennai.

Kirik Party is produced by Rakshit Shetty and directed by Rishab Shetty.