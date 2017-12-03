Just a few days after the Gurugram Police came under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly trying to destroy evidence in the sensational Pradyuman murder case, the Delhi Police have grabbed headlines after the lawyer representing the seven-year-old schoolboy's family has alleged that the cops assaulted him and groped his wife to intimidate him into giving up the case.

Also read: Ryan International School murder: 4 Gurugram policemen under CBI scanner for destroying evidence

The lawyer, Sushil Tekriwal, also said he was threatened by the cops.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, was found lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school on September 8.

The incident triggered angry protests by his parents, who were shocked by the ghastly murder and demanded a CBI probe into it.

The police initially nabbed a school bus conductor named Ashok Kumar, and said he had confessed to the crime. However, the CBI zeroed in on a 16-year-old boy from the school.

The conductor is since out on bail, and the parents of the teen say the CBI is trying to implicate him in the case. The 16-year-old has also retracted his statement.

Latest development



Tekriwal said he and his family were assaulted by the police on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around at 8:30 pm on Saturday when he had gone out for dinner with his wife and 14-year-old son.

"We were attacked by a Delhi Police officer outside Ashoka Hotel," said the lawyer.

While he and his family were waiting outside the hotel, three cops who were in a gypsy attacked them, he said.

Threats issued?

The police also threatened to kill him if he did not give up the case, said Tekriwal.

"The constable put his gun towards us and Inspector Yadav groped me, attacked me, assaulted me, thrashed me, kicked from inside by butt and boot and I was down on the earth and attempted to kill from the gun, Tekriwal said in a letter written to Delhi's Commissioner of Police.

"He screamed that both of us will be killed since we are dealing with Ryan Murder Case/Pradhyumn Case and threatened to leave the case otherwise we will be subjected to dire consequences," he added.

Tekriwal further alleged that the cops continued to misbehave with him despite he identifying himself as a Supreme Court lawyer.

In fact, when he asked his wife, Dr Mamta Tekriwal, to videograph the incident the cops attacked her her as well, he said.

Police deny accusations

A senior Delhi Police official denied the incident, according a Times Now report.

Interestingly, the official said it was Tekriwal who misbehaved with them and breached a "VIP route", despite being asked to wait for a few minutes.

"The advocate further threatened to sue the inspector. The woman also misbehaved in continuation. They also tried to scare by shooting video on mobile phone. Police was just performing its mandated duties," the police said in its statement.