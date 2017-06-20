Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently spotted with Baahubali actor Prabhas and they took their bond to another level. Varun proved that only Katappa can not kill Baahubali, but he can too.

A picture of Varun and Prabhas is doing rounds on social media and you will die laughing after seeing it. In the photo, both the actors have recreated the "Katappa killed Baahubali" moment, where Varun has become Katappa with a sword.

Raghuvendra Singh, a journalist from Filmfare, shared the picture with a caption: "Except #Katappa only Varun could kill #Bahubaali A fun moment from Karan Johar's last night party @Varun_dvn #Prabhas."

Varun pretends to kill Prabhas with a sword and the latter enacts the same pose that he did when Katappa killed Baahubali.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with their respective projects. Varun will be seen in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2. The film is a sequel to Salman Khan's Judwaa. Varun will be seen in a double role and the movie will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the female leads.

On the other hand, Prabhas will be seen in his next movie Saaho for which the actor is reportedly charging a bomb as his remuneration. Several names of heroines including Anushka Shetty are linked with this project. But the makers are yet to finalise an actress for the female lead in the movie.

Prabhas is now basking in on the success of his recent release Baahubali 2: (Bahubali) The Conclusion, which collected approximately Rs 1,670 crore at the worldwide box office in 50 days and is still running in the theatres in India and overseas. The film has set several historical records.

