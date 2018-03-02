The team, which was set to leave Dubai to shoot an important portion of the film, has canceled the plans at the last-minute. Multiple reasons have forced the makers to reschedule the plans.

The Dubai schedule will now commence by the end of March. Some unconfirmed reports claim the hot condition in the country is the reason behind the delay.

The team had planned to shoot some daredevil stunts and breathtaking action scenes at various locations of the UAE. Hollywood stunt coordinator Kenny Bates, who has worked on films like Transformers, has been brought on board to direct the action scenes.

Going by the reports, Prabhas will be part of a death-defying action sequence in Dubai. Notably, a large chunk of the scenes will be shot at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, where the audio of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's forthcoming movie 2.0 was launched last month.

However, with a change in plans, there is no clarity whether they will get permission to shoot the sequences in the aforementioned locations, as getting the permission itself is a difficult task.

Sujeeth-directorial movie has the music of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, R Madhi's cinematography, and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. Vamsi Krishna Reddy is producing the movie on the budget of Rs 150 crore.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead in the film, while Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in the role of a villain.

The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The makers are planning to release the movie for next Sankranthi in January 2019.