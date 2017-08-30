Baahubali actor Prabhas has become one of the hottest properties in the Indian film industry, with many vying to with him. That wish is apparently going to be fulfilled for several Bollywood actors, who will feature with the Telugu superstar in his upcoming movie Saaho.

And these are not counting Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the former of which has bagged Saaho as Prabhas' heroine. Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the villain. The other actors are Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Tinnu Anand, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Prabhas is learning Hindi for Saaho, as the movie will be made in that language along with Telugu and Tamil. With the bevy of Bollywood actors in it, Saaho looks like a great amalgam of the Southern and Hindi film industries.

While Baahubali showed Prabhas as the captor of hearts, he will play a badass character in Saaho.

The film, produced by Pramod of UV Creations and directed Sujeeth, will have music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Earlier, there were reports that Anushka Shetty had been roped in opposite Prabhas, but later the producer of Saaho confirmed that it was Shraddha Kapoor opposite him.

"Shraddha is the perfect choice for the role. We are excited to have her on board with us. Saaho is Prabhas's first film in Hindi and so it is very special for all of us," the producer of the film had told Mumbai Mirror.

"It is an ambitious project and will have some really high-octane action scenes," he had added.

On the other hand, Jackie Shroff shared his joy for being a part of Saaho recently.

"I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas, who is one of the biggest actors in India at the moment. It's wonderful to know that he trusts me and thinks I can pull off this kind of a role. I have seen both the Baahubalis and loved them. They reminded me of my childhood," Mid-day quoted Jackie as saying.