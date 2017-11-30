The next schedule of shooting of Prabhas' forthcoming movie Saaho will commence in Dubai and the team has planned to shoot the film in some of the popular destinations in the UAE.

Going by the reports, Prabhas will be part of a death-defying action sequence in Dubai. Notably, the large chunk of the scenes will be shot at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, where the audio of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's forthcoming movie 2.0 was launched last month.

The makers of Saaho are believed to have procured permission to shoot the action sequence. This is said to be the second Indian movie to have got permission to shoot the film at the world's tallest building after Anees Bazmee's Welcome Back in 2015.

The makers of Saaho have hired Kenny Bates of Hollywood movies like Die hard and Transformers fame to choreograph the action sequence, which will be also shot in World Trade Center and Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

So far, the Saaho team has wrapped up a schedule in Hyderabad and fully charged to shoot the high-octane sequences in Dubai. The film unit is taking extreme cautions to prevent any unwanted leaks from the shooting spots.

Saaho is Prabhas' much-awaited next after the record-shattering Baahubali franchise. He has paired up with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, while Neil Nitin Mukesh enacts the role of a villain.

Sujeeth-directorial movie has the music of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, R Madhi's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. Vamsi Krishna Reddy is producing the movie on the budget of Rs 150 crore.

The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.