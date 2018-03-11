The huge hype and expectations over Baahubali actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Saaho have reportedly made its makers keep a close watch on all the activities of director Sujeeth.

Sujeeth announced his next movie, Saaho starring Prabhas a day before Baahubali 2 hit the screens around the world. Besides, the director also released a teaser which went viral on the social media. The success of the teaser increased the curiosity and the hype surrounding it has raised concerns about whether Sujeeth would really be able to meet the expectations of the Rebel star's fans.

Prabhas is said to be personally involving in its production works of Saaho. "The expectations from Prabhas are high and to reach there, Sujeeth can't do it alone. So, Prabhas and the film's cinematographer, R. Madhi, are completely involving themselves in each and every scene to ensure that the film comes out well," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Saaho is an action thriller film, which is said to have a lot of special effect works. Pramod and V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, who are bankrolling the film under their banner UV Creations, are reportedly spending Rs 150 crore on its production and they are leaving no stone unturned to meet the filmgoers' expectations.

Saaho will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi and the makers have roped in some actors from those languages in a bid to give it a pan-India appeal to the project. Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Lal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Aditya Srivastava and Narendra Jha will be seen in the supporting cast of the movie.

The producers are said to be taking extra care about every aspect of Saaho. They are keeping a constant watch on the director's work. "The makers are not leaving everything on Sujeeth and monitoring him at all times," added the source.