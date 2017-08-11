Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to impress the viewers and now, the actor has a lot of pressure to get back in the game. He will soon start the shooting of Kabir Khan's Shiddyaat and it will reportedly feature Prabhas and Rajinikanth as well.

Interestingly, SRK and Kabir's latest flick didn't work at the box office. Shah Rukh's last hit was Happy New Year and Kabir's Tubelight with Salman Khan turned out to be a big disappointment.

Now, these two are joining hands for Shiddyaat and we hope this combo works. According to Zoom, the film will go on floors in December. It is said to be made on a

Apart from Baahubali star Prabhas and South superstar Rajinikanth, megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of Shiddyaat. Isn't it epic? Four big Indian stars on one screen.

Zoom contacted one of the casting directors, Om Lakhani, and he confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh needs a hit to make up for his string of flops. Since Dilwale, King Khan has not had a break out success yet. While Raees did fine at the box office, films like Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked.

SRK will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's film. The movie will also feature Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. There are a lot of expectations from this upcoming flick where SRK will play a dwarf.