The rumours of Atlee Kumar teaming up with Prabhas have surfaced again. The buzz is the duo is willing to collaborate for a multilingual project.

Going by reports online, Atlee Kumar has been in talks with Prabhas for a while. The director had met the Telugu star long ago and discussions about the project are happening although they are yet to lock in a script.

If the rumours in Telugu media are to be believed, the scripting is under way.

The speculations around a collaboration between Atlee Kumar and Prabhas started in March 2017.

After the massive success of the Baahubali films, Prabhas has moved on to his next film Saaho. He is currently on a holiday in the US and will be returning to the shooting in January first week.

The Saaho team meanwhile is busy canning an action sequence involving Shraddha Kapoor in Hyderabad. It is said to be a schedule of 40-45 days.

Prabhas has been in talks with many filmmakers, but has not given nod for any of the projects. On the other hand, Atlee Kumar is back with a bang, as is evident from the huge success of Mersal.

The Tamil movie, which had Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen in the leads, was dubbed into Telugu with the title Adirindi.