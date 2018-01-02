Prabhas seems to have found a good friend in Karan Johar. The Baahubali actor's recent confession, where he claimed that he could ask him "anything," is about as straightforward as it can get.

In an interview with the Times of India, Prabhas has said Karan Johar was helpful towards him when they worked on the Baahubali films. "I made a good association with Karan Johar. If I want anything, I think I can ask him. He has helped us a lot. In fact, I met some actors (from Bollywood) in Karan's house. They were all very chilled out," the daily quoted him as saying.

Karan Johar had distributed the Hindi version of the two Baahubali films. The Bollywood filmmaker's association took the franchise to the next level and the reach of the film widened. This was evident after the movie minted over Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office.

Interestingly, rumours were doing rounds earlier that Karan Johar and Prabhas might team up for a film in Hindi. But neither the actor nor the filmmaker has spoken about it till date.

On the other hand, Prabhas is game for a Bollywood debut. The actor had given the green signal for a project three years ago, and the romantic film is expected to take off once his Saaho is wrapped up.

Prabhas is currently busy with his forthcoming movie Saaho. The actor will be joining its shoot from January 5 in Hyderabad, where crucial action sequences are being filmed.

Saaho is written and directed by Sujith. Bollywood actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi are in key roles in the film, which has Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. It is a multilingual film jointly produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod.