Following the massive success of the Baahubali series, several reports emerged about Karan Johar launching Prabhas in Bollywood. The rumours grew stronger after the two were seen at a party in Mumbai recently. Now, these speculations have turned out to be false as the filmmaker himself has denied the reports.

"Nothing of this sort is happening," Mid-Day quoted Karan Johar as saying when asked about their collaboration. However, another leading filmmaker has come into the picture now. The report adds that Sajid Nadiadwala is in talks with the actor to launch him in Bollywood. They had a few rounds of discussions and the industry is expecting some positive developments from the talks.

"For the last five years, Prabhas concentrated only on Baahubali, and turned down several acting offers. While he has already started working on his next [Sahoo], he is looking for a big Bollywood debut. He has had two meetings with Sajid. They discussed a couple of projects and are planning to finalise something soon," the report adds.

After Baahubali 2 turned out to be a blockbuster, reports of Prabhas and Karan Johar, who presented and distributed the Hindi version of the film, collaborating for a Bollywood film had surfaced. In fact, it was speculated that the actor had signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is getting ready to start his next movie, Saaho. The shooting of the Sujith-directed film is expected to begin in July. On the other hand, his Baahubali 2 has breached the Rs 1,700 crore mark. It will be released in China in September.