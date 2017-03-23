The makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion aka Baahubali 2 are leaving no stones unturned to generate a huge buzz around the movie. Now, the latest we hear is that the SS Rajamouli-starrer will have a wide release unheard for an Indian movie.

Also read: Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? Isn't this a hint

Baahubali 2, which stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj, will open in as many as 6,500 screens, tthe highest ever for an Indian movie, across the globe on April 28. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala confirmed the news via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 23.

#Baahubali2 will release in 6,500 Screens in India.. Highest ever for any movie in India.. pic.twitter.com/KitCIlGDzN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 23, 2017

Rajamouli recently said the movie will be released in IMAX format as well. It will be the third Indian movie to be released in this format after Dhoom 3 and Life of Pi.



What's the buzz about?

The audience, who were bowled over by Baahubali: The Beginning, is eagerly waiting to know "why Kattappa killed Baahubali?". Recently, the makers had released the trailer of the most anticipated flick in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, only to become the most-viewed Indian movie trailer.

The two-minute-24-second trailer shows Kattappa, the loyal army chief of Mahishmati, kneeling down before Baahubali, as if to take orders, indicating that it's all planned, and not a conspiracy involving Bhallala Deva.