While Prabhas felt releasing the look of his next film Saaho would be the perfect return gift he could give his fans on his birthday, another surprise came his way.

BARC on his birthday, announced that his magnum opus Baahubali 2, which recently had its world Tv premiere, got the highest TRP ever.

Not only at the box Office earlier this year, Prabhas's Baahubali 2 has even won the television records. Baahubali 2 has beaten Salman Khan's Tubelight in the TRP race by a huge margin.

Baahubali 2 was premiered on Sony Max and got 26054 impressions. On the other hand,Tubelight on Star Gold got just 5195 impressions. Third in the list is Main Hoon Surya Singham 2, followed by Sooryavansham and Son of Satyamurthy, each fetching impressions of 5030, 4456 and 4351 respectively.

This has just made his birthday even more special as this is the same year when he created massive records which are unbreakable at the box office with Baahubali 2.

Fans had put up selfies of them watching the magnum opus and treated the Television Premiere no less than an event.

Prabhas has often been saying how he can't get over all the love he receives from his fans and this is just a proof of the same.

Week 41: Here are the top 5 Hindi Movies that were the most watched in HSM (U+R) market. https://t.co/fH9CySJs22 pic.twitter.com/zVwhq2QevM — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) October 23, 2017

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali series made Prabhas popular at international level. After the success of Baahubali, he became the only south star whose wax statue got created at Maddame Tussads.

The actor will next be seen in Saaho that features Shraddha Kapoor as female lead.