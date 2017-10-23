Baahubali actor Prabhas is celebrating his 38th birthday today and Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anushka Shetty and a host of other celebs have showered wishes upon the actor.

Born on 23 October 1979, Prabhas made his acting debut with the movie Eeshwar in 2002 and he went on to star in 20 movies in his career spanning 16 years. He has churned several hit films, which have got him a massive amount of fans across the globe. The Baahubali movies have taken his popularity to a whole new level and made him one of the internally acclaimed actors.

On his birthday, hashtag #HBDDarlingPrabhas is trending on Twitter, Facebook and other social media channels. Today, Prabhas' fan following don't just include film-goers, but also celebs from the Indian film industry. Along with movie buffs, several celebs from the film industry took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor: He is truly 1 of a kind. One of the nicest human beings I have ever met. No wonder he is loved so much! Happy happy birthday Prabhas!!!❤️

Neil Nitin Mukesh‏: Here is wishing our Darling prabhas a very very Happy Birthday. GOD bless you with all the Happiness and success. Have an awesome year .

Anushka Shetty: Wishing Rebel Star #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday from #AnushkaShetty Fans #HBDDarlingPrabhas @PrabhasRaju

Ramya Krishnan: Happy birthday to someone who is funny, charming, popular, loving and always a Darling... #HBDDaarlingPrabhas

Vishnu Manchu: Wishing a simple hearted, darling of millions;my bruh Prabhas,many returns of the day.Keep rocking my brother. God Speed #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Sunil: Wishing Young rebel star #Prabhas a very happy birthday. Best wishes to #Saaho! #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Rahul Ravindran‏: Whoa!! Fantastic Jeethu! Happy birthday Prabhas sir:))

Adivi Sesh‏: Many many happy returns of the day to one of the sweetest most genuine people I have ever met. Super humble. An incredible star with a soft heart. Happy birthday big man. #Prabhas

Baahubali team‏: Wishing Prabhas a very Happy Birthday.. Hope you have a many more Baahubalian years ahead :) 'SAAHO'RE BAAHUBALI... #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Kona Venkat: My best birthday wishes to the real DARLING of masses & millions of audience .. Prabhas!! #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Koratala Siva: Wishing a happiest birthday to darling Prabhas. Joy and love always. #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Sujeeth‏: To the Greatest human being... We love you prabhas Anna! Meru epudu navvuthu Happy ga undali :) :) #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Eesha Rebba: Happiest Birthday to #Bahubali of Indian cinema #DarlingPrabhas #HBDDarlingPrabhas #Prabhas

Sreenivasa Kumar‏: Here it is Young Rebel star & Darling of the hearts #Prabhas #SaahoFirstLook from @UV_Creations @sujeethsign & team #HBDDarlingPrabhas

BVS Ravi‏: Best wishes to darling Prabhas !! Much love #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Sudheer Varma‏: Wishing a very very happy birthday to darling #Prabhas #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Ganesh Bandla: @PrabhasRaju many many happy returns of day sir

SS Thaman: Wishing our #darling the #bahubali of Indian cinema the future #saaho #prabhas many more happy returns of the daY :) ♥️♥️♥️

SS Karthikeya‏: The man with principles, morals, ethics and lots of love .. wishing my #Prabhaas Anna a very happy birthday! #HBDDarlingPrabhas

Devi Sri Prasad: HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY "DARLING" Friend Dearest PRABHAS!! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas Awesome #SahooFirstLook Keep Rockin Darling @UV_Creations

Prabhas was humbled to see the massive amount of birthday wishes make #HBDDarlingPrabhas trend on social media. He took to his Facebook page to thank everyone and also release the first look of Saaho. He wrote: "A BIG Thanks for all the wishes and love. Here is a glimpse of Saaho especially for you guys."