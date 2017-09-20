Dozens were killed after a powerful 7.1 earthquake hit central Mexico. The earthquake toppled buildings knocked out power to millions. At least 100 are reported dead in multiple areas, including Mexico City and the central state of Puebla.
Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills dozens in Mexico
- September 20, 2017 08:53 IST
