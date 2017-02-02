Nissan Motor India reported 4,346 units of domestic sales in January 2017 as against 2,668 units sold the same month a year ago. The company along with Datsun, the low-cost brand of the Japanese carmaker, recorded 63 percent year-on-year growth, led by the redi-GO hatchback in India.

"We have started the new year on a positive note. Despite the challenging market conditions, we have seen a substantial year-on-year growth in January which signifies strong customers' response and trust in the Nissan and Datsun brands. We see that translated into making the Nissan Group the second fastest growing car brand in India, coupled with the strong sales performances of the Datsun redi-GO, Nissan Micra and the newly-launched New Sunny 2017," Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

The redi-GO, the small hatch of Datsun, has been leading the sales chart of Nissan since its launch in the country. Buoyed by the success of the car, Nissan also introduced a special edition of the small hatchback—the redi-GO Sport. Reportedly, the company will also add a new 1.0 litre and AMT versions of the model to the redi-GO line-up in India.

In early January 2017, Nissan introduced the New Sunny 2017 with newly-added features. The new Sunny has been priced at Rs.7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Sunny also gets a 'Sandstone Brown' exterior colour in addition to the existing colours. Under the hood, the new Sunny continues to be powered by a 1498cc, HR15 petrol engine coupled with the XTRONIC CVT, and a 1461cc k9k dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.