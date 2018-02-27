While Bengaluru has already started reeling under rising temperatures and scorching heat, the IT city is set to witness day-long power cuts in certain areas. The state government said that these power cuts, which started on February 24, may go on until February 28.

Bescom, the electricity department is said to be relaying some power lines, due to which there have been power cuts in several parts of the city. The officials also said that the power cuts will mostly affect east and south east Bengaluru as these are the areas where Bescom is working on lines.

The Hoodi-HSR and Hoodi-EPIP Metro lines also pass through these areas.

"The Karnataka Electricity Supply Company has asked Bescom to increase the height of the power lines in several areas where metro construction is going on. For this purpose, power cuts will be done," the News Minute quoted a senior Bescom official as saying.

Here are the areas that are affected as per TNM Somasundarapalya HSR Layout sector 1 to 7 Central Public Works Department quarters Teacher's Colony Venkatapura Jakkadandra Karnataka State Reserve Police quarters MLA Layout Haralur Road Royal Placid Lake Dew Residency Reliable Layout Satish Kumar Layout Red Food Park East Parts of MM Palya Banu Nursing Home Road Vysya Bank Road Kudlu KSRP 9th Battalion Tropical Paradise Vaastu Layout Maruti Layout Koramangala 1st and 2nd block Areas surrounding Sarjapur Main Road Junnasandra Gate Green Glen Layout Iblur Sun City Haralur Exora Business Park Devarabeesanahalli Bellandur Kaikrondanahalli Kasavanahalli KPC Layout Lake Shore Homes Halanayakanahalli Junnasandra RBR Layout Outer Ring Road near Bellandur Bellandur Gate Ambalipura Chollakere RMZ Eco Space Devarabeesanahalli Kareyammana Agrahara Embassy Tech Park

"The existing 220 Kv overhead line from Hoody station infringes the proposed viaduct (Metro pillars) in Reach-1. Ensuring desired clearance between Metro pillars and overhead lines, the BMRCL officials have been working overnight to increase the height of the tower affecting the transmission," the communication added, according to Bangalore Mirror.

Not just these areas, even a few places in northeast Bengaluru may be affected as Bescom is said to be erecting two towers in the Cantonment area.

Areas such as Cox Town, Assayee Road, Richards Town, Banaswadi Main Road, Pottery Road, Mosque Road, Coles Road, and Hennur Main Road are likely to face power issues on February 27 from 10 am to 5 pm. Bescom officials have told residents to call the helpline 1912 in case of emergencies.

Just a few days ago, several parts of the IT city saw power cuts of up to eight hours as the Bescom was said to be carrying out repair and maintenance work.