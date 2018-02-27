While Bengaluru has already started reeling under rising temperatures and scorching heat, the IT city is set to witness day-long power cuts in certain areas. The state government said that these power cuts, which started on February 24, may go on until February 28.
Bescom, the electricity department is said to be relaying some power lines, due to which there have been power cuts in several parts of the city. The officials also said that the power cuts will mostly affect east and south east Bengaluru as these are the areas where Bescom is working on lines.
The Hoodi-HSR and Hoodi-EPIP Metro lines also pass through these areas.
"The Karnataka Electricity Supply Company has asked Bescom to increase the height of the power lines in several areas where metro construction is going on. For this purpose, power cuts will be done," the News Minute quoted a senior Bescom official as saying.
Here are the areas that are affected as per TNM
Somasundarapalya
HSR Layout sector 1 to 7
Central Public Works Department quarters
Teacher's Colony
Venkatapura
Jakkadandra
Karnataka State Reserve Police quarters
MLA Layout
Haralur Road
Royal Placid
Lake Dew Residency
Reliable Layout
Satish Kumar Layout
Red Food Park East
Parts of MM Palya
Banu Nursing Home Road
Vysya Bank Road
Kudlu
KSRP 9th Battalion
Tropical Paradise
Vaastu Layout
Maruti Layout
Koramangala 1st and 2nd block
Areas surrounding Sarjapur Main Road
Junnasandra Gate
Green Glen Layout
Iblur
Sun City
Haralur
Exora Business Park
Devarabeesanahalli
Bellandur
Kaikrondanahalli
Kasavanahalli
KPC Layout
Lake Shore Homes
Halanayakanahalli
Junnasandra
RBR Layout
Outer Ring Road near Bellandur
Bellandur Gate
Ambalipura
Chollakere
RMZ Eco Space
Devarabeesanahalli
Kareyammana Agrahara
Embassy Tech Park
"The existing 220 Kv overhead line from Hoody station infringes the proposed viaduct (Metro pillars) in Reach-1. Ensuring desired clearance between Metro pillars and overhead lines, the BMRCL officials have been working overnight to increase the height of the tower affecting the transmission," the communication added, according to Bangalore Mirror.
Not just these areas, even a few places in northeast Bengaluru may be affected as Bescom is said to be erecting two towers in the Cantonment area.
Areas such as Cox Town, Assayee Road, Richards Town, Banaswadi Main Road, Pottery Road, Mosque Road, Coles Road, and Hennur Main Road are likely to face power issues on February 27 from 10 am to 5 pm. Bescom officials have told residents to call the helpline 1912 in case of emergencies.
Just a few days ago, several parts of the IT city saw power cuts of up to eight hours as the Bescom was said to be carrying out repair and maintenance work.