Following the success of the family entertainer Maheshinte Prathikaram, filmmaker Dileesh Pothan's second directorial venture Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum too garnered stupendous response from the audience.

Now, the Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan-starrer goes international as it will be screened at the Toronto Reel International Film Festival. The North American premiere of the Malayalam flick will be held at 11:30 am on November 12 in Ontario, Canada. It will be screened with the English title 'The Mainour & the Eye-Witness'

Dileesh's debut movie Maheshinte Prathikaram, which also starred Fahadh Faasil, had won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2016. Therefore, expectations were sky high from his second movie as well.

Storyline

In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Fahadh appears as a thief, who skillfully steals Sreeja's (Nimisha) gold chain as she dozes off inside the bus. But when she wakes up, he quickly swallows the chain. The incidents that happen later at a police station for the next few days in order to get the chain back form the storyline of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Meanwhile, Dileesh had earlier revealed that Fahadh was not initially considered for portraying the role of thief Prasad, instead Suraj was approached for the same. "But one night, I called Fahadh to say to take up the thief's role as I was thinking of bringing a few changes," Dileesh had said before.

