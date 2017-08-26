Dileesh Pothan has proved himself as an excellent filmmaker with just two Malayalam movies — Maheshinte Prathikaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum — that have impressed the audience as they reflect the "Pothettan brilliance."

Also read: Where did Fahadh Faasil learn all these thief traits, Sathyan Anthikad wonders

Maheshinte Prathikaram is the story of Mahesh (Fahadh Faasil), who is on a mission to take revenge against Jimson (Sujith Sankar) for beating him up in the centre of the village. Mahesh, in the movie, pledges that he will never wear slippers until he fights back. Meanwhile, when it comes to Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the story revolves around a missing gold chain, which was stolen by Fahadh's character from Sreeja (played by Nimisha Sajayan).

The storyline is very simple, predictable and can actually be explained in less than three minutes, but the way it has been made into a two-hour-15-minute feature film along with the remarkable, realistic performances of the actors make it a good watch. The movie was opened to positive response from the audience and is one of the hit movies of the year.

Read more: Did you know Fahadh Faasil was not the first choice for thief's role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum?

Now, two months after the movie's theatrical release, the makers have released an interesting trailer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum showing the entire plot in 2.5 minutes. The video, which is sure to raise the expectations of the audience, who are yet to watch the movie, was released as an Onam treat for the film lovers. Despite the release of other movies, the Fahadh, Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer is still screened in a few theatres in Kerala.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor also has Alencier Ley Lopez, Sibi Thomas, Vettukili Prakash, Mini KS, KT Sudhakaran, Dr. KT Balachandra, Unniraj Chervathur, among many others in significant roles.

Watch the new trailer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum here: