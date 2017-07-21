The Puducherry unit of Congress releasing a poster of Governor Kiran Bedi as Adolf Hitler has become the latest reason for a tussle between the Congress-led Puducherry government and the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

The poster which is making its rounds on social media was allegedly made viral by a unit of Congress in protest against Centre and the Lt Governor over the nominations of MLAs, read a report.

The poster was allegedly made as part of a 'Condemnation Agitation against the Central government and the Lt Governor for the process of nominating MLAs,' read Bedi's tweet with a 'folded hands' emoticon.

Lt Governor Bedi had been targeted by the Congress after three persons from BJP were sworn-in as members of the Legislative Assembly on July 4.

The three members nominated by the Centre are V Saminathan (president of Puducherry unit of BJP), K G Shankar (its treasurer) and S Selvaganapathy (an educationist and member of the BJP in Puducherry), said a report.

Members of Congress had protested against the induction program in Thavalakuppam village. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with other ministers including other party MLAs and functionaries had participated in the demonstration.

The July 8 bandh was also held to protest against, "undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor and the nomination of three BJP activists by the Centre without adhering to democratic procedures."

Cold political equation

In January, Congress and DMK MLAs had accused Bedi of her 'dictatorial' style of ruling. Last month, Bedi had also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and had a discussion on the "constraints" she faced when it came to serving the Union Territory. Last year, Bedi had said that she would quit her position and leave Puducherry if there was no improvement in the situation.