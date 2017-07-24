The makers of Sunny Deol's next movie Poster Boys have released the trailer of the film. The movie also features Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Poster Boys. The movie is about how three men's lives turn upside down when they find themselves in a poster that promotes vasectomy (nasbandhi).

With the posters reaching all corners of the locality, the trio faces a hard time, explaining things to all and sundry. Ridiculed by their families and village, the Poster Boys then set out to take on the system which leads them to a crazy journey. The movie apparently is inspired by a real life incident.

The trailer of Poster Boys has some funny moments. But not everyone is impressed by the trailer.

After Ghayal: Once Again, this is Sunny's second comeback movie. Also the Deol brothers are seen sharing the big screen after a long gap. The movie Poster Boys is a Hindi remake of a Marathi film by the same name.

Shreyas, who was the co-producer of the original film, had earlier expressed his excitement for the remake. "I wanted someone with a tough guy image. Who better than Sunny paaji, given the situation in the film. We have never seen Sunny and Bobby do something like this. For both of them, to play characters caught in a situation like this, the laugh riot is only going to get funnier," he was quoted as saying earlier. The movie is slated to be released on September 8. Watch the trailer here:

Fantastic trailer waiting for the movie #PosterBoys — vishal (@vishalhl) July 24, 2017

Really enjoyed the trailer #posterboystrailer #posterboys Can't wait for the movie ??? Lagata hai @iamsunnydeol is baar hasa hasa ke marenge — Sanjeev Choudhary (@Sanjeevjat9) July 24, 2017

simply outstanding

3 type k jwalamukhi#posterboys

Jabardast comedy with amazing concept — Mr.NKM/BaadShaho (@Iamthenkm) July 24, 2017