Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with Shreyas Talpade, made a comeback to the silver screen on Friday, September 8, with Poster Boys. The film garnered appreciation from critics and audience for the comedy element that director Shreyas Talpade has put in.

However, the opening box office collection came as a disappointment. It was expected to be over Rs 5 crore as it is a Sunny Deol movie. His last year's flick, Ghayal Once Again, had collected Rs 7.2 crore on its first day.

But, Sunny's second movie – Poster Boys – failed to beat its record on day 1 and in fact, it couldn't touch that mark on the second day as well. Its first day collection was Rs 1.75 crore. Despite being a Saturday, Poster Boys box office collection on Day 2 is lesser than Rs 5 crore.

To make matters worse, Poster Boys has been leaked online. Sunny Deol-starrer's full HD movie is leaked and free download links of the same are circulating on social media. It has become a common practice in the industry that a day after the movie's release, the film becomes available on many websites.

However, the movie might gain the momentum due to good word of mouth. The audience has called the movie hilarious and it is made on a good topic. Poster Boys is about how three men's lives turn upside down when they found themselves in a poster that promotes vasectomy (nasbandi).

With the posters reaching all corners of the locality, the trio faces a hard time, explaining things to everyone. Ridiculed by their families and villagers, the Poster Boys set out to take on the system which set them on a crazy journey. The movie apparently is inspired by a real life incident.