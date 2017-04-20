It is often said that you are what you eat. While this applies to life in general, the first meal one eats after a work-out is almost as important as the work-out itself. Your muscles need to recharge and recover and are starved of protein.

Here are seven things that make for a good post-workout snack. They are not only healthy, but also do not take much time or effort to prepare.

Banana-Oats smoothie

This is one of the best and easiest smoothies that makes for a good post-workout snack. Bananas contain fast-digesting carbohydrates and paired with almonds or peanut butter that contain proteins, the smoothie is like a sip of heaven.

All you need to do is take two bananas, some rolled oats, some almond butter, a cup of milk and blitz them all in a blender.

Eggs

Each egg has six grams of protein and it also contains choline that promotes liver function and helps in transportation of nutrients. Eggs contain zero carbs and also have no sugar.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are nutritious and contain beta carotene, which is an antioxidant known to raise vitamin A levels in the blood. They are also high in fibre and very filling. Sweet potatoes can be boiled, baked and even fried.

Salmon

Salmon is a rich source of fish oil and omega-3 fatty acids. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help in rebuilding muscles.

Avocado

Avocado contains mono-unsaturated fat that not only helps repair the muscles, but the vitamin B helps in jumpstarting your metabolism.

Blueberries

Blueberries have a high content of antioxidants that soothe aching muscles and prevent damage. Blueberries can be eaten as fruits, as well as added to smoothies.

Whey

Whey has a high protein content; a spoon of it contains almost the same amount of protein as a chicken breast. It helps the muscles absorb more glucose and also helps restore energy. Whey is also known to boost immunity and curb hunger.