After getting divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan after 18 years of marriage, Malaika Arora Khan came under the media scanner for her rumoured affair with Arjun Kapoor. Yesterday, we reported that Malaika and Arjun have finally decided to part ways and move on with their lives. And if reports are to be believed, Malaika has already found love.

Yes, you heard it right. Malaika has reportedly been secretly meeting a businessman, who has made her the centre of all his attention. He has been taking her out for lunches, dinners and late night drives and also pampering her with gifts.

"This businessman is no new name or face for Malla (Malaika's pet name). They have met earlier as well. But it is only now that one can see more than a casual acquaintance between them. There has been word around town about her moving on from her equation with Arjun (Kapoor). And this growing closeness to the popular entrepreneur might just turn into something more concrete," a source was quoted as saying by India.com.

Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together on numerous occassions, which gave rise to speculations of their growing closeness.

Sources also claimed they saw Malaika and Arjun partying together and getting intimate at Mumbai's high-end restaurants.

While Malaika and Arjun have always maintained they are just good friends and not dating, they are now ensuring that nothing should be written about them in the media.

On the other hand, there are rumours that Arbaaz Khan has also found love in a Romanian girl Alexandra Camelia soon after announcing his separation last year.

On October 23, Malaika brought in her 44th birthday and was seen having a great time with her girl gang including her dear friend Aditi Govitrikar on the beaches of Dubai.

Awwwww thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for making my bday so special #khaymatalbahar A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:58am PDT