Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 became one of the highest grossing movies of this year. Post the success, the hunk is charging more salary and the hike will make him the seventh biggest male star in Bollywood after Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Varun will now charge Rs 25 crore as his fee. While some may find the hike surprising, trade analyst Atul Mohan has a different opinion.

He says: "Varun does not do things beyond what his abilities are and at the same time, is immensely likeable. That is one reason why the growth is not really surprising."

"More importantly, he comes from a film family and is the son of one of the most successful commercial directors in Bollywood. Hence, the advice given to him is mostly right," Deccan Chronicle quoted Atul as saying.

Varun has given two movies this year – Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2. And both the movies have done well at the box office, thus, increasing his pay seems fair. Isn't it?

It is a wonderful thing for Varun that he is now counted among SRK, Akshay and Salman for being the bankable stars in Bollywood.

Deccan Chronicle also quoted a trade source who explained what amount and how these superstars charge for their movies and other projects.

"Akshay Kumar has worked out a different way of charging money. He charges Rs 20 crores as his fees, but ends up taking 80 percent of the profits. Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir come on board as producers as well for their films, so the figure automatically is higher," the source said.

"Ajay charges Rs 40 crore per film, because of his Rs 400 crore Star TV deal for the satellite rights of his movies. Hrithik charges upwards of Rs 30 crore per film," the source added.