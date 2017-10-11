Hrithik Roshan has put his heart out and spoke about the trauma he went through in all these years after the Kangana Ranaut controversy. And a lot of B-Town celebrities like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar (he penned an open letter), Twinkle Khanna, Yami Gautam and many more have supported the actor on social media.

And last night, Hrithik was seen at Farhan's residence along with Karan, Farah Khan Kunder, Zoya Akhtar and other close friends.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and shared a picture captioned as: "Years of friendship.... @hrithikroshan @putlu @zoieakhtar"

Farah also shared a picture posing with Farhan, Zoya, Tabu, Sajid Khan and Bhavna Pandey. She said: "Cousins n friends!! @faroutakhtar thanks for dinner.. #friendslikefamily ( most irritating hashtag)"

In an interview with Huffington Post, Hrithik has said: "There were times when my kids were travelling with Sussanne (his ex-wife) and [I] used to keep my alerts on at night only to receive such mails from her that used to mess up my mind in the middle of the night. I used to bang my phone down in anger."

He added: "I'm a bystander in this entire episode. This sh*t has just fallen on my lap."

"I am extremely thankful to people who have supported me in this painfully unfortunate episode. But my request to all friends and observers would be to stop taking sides in this issue. This is an unfortunate issue and not a contest of sorts. Before this is dangerously hijacked into a man vs woman, insider vs outsider, privileged vs non-privileged issue we must stop. Please don't support me. Don't take sides," Hrithik said.

"I am by no means seeking to close this issue. The only thing I am suggesting is to let the investigations be the only spokesperson in this issue henceforth," he added.