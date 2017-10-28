Sony TV's much-talked-about show Porus is a mega-budget serial with a stellar cast.

The show revolves around Porus, the king of Pauravas who fought with Alexander the Great in the Battle of the Hydaspes. It is set around 350 BC when India was one of the richest nations in the world and Alexander tried to invade the country but was stopped by Porus.

The majestic serial has been shot extensively in Thailand and Gujarat. The makers chose Thailand so that they could show viewers the water-transport route, India Today reported.

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor Lakshya Lalwani plays the role of Porus while Rohit Sultan essays the role of Alexander. Others who are a part of the historical show include Rati Pandey, Aditya Redij, Praneet Bhat and Ira Dubey.

Rumour has it that the show has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore and will showcase the grandeur of ancient India.

The set in Umbergaon, Gujarat, has been designed by Amit Singh and Vaibhav Jhadav and is spread across nine acres. "It took them a year and a half to complete the pre-production of the project and seven months for constructing the sets. This is the only set which is so massive that it contains 11 different sets, only for one show," Amit told SpotboyE.com.

